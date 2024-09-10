1xBet takes part in the SBC Summit 2024 exhibition

1xBet betting company has been awarded the status of Premium Sponsor of the exhibition.

The event will be attended by more than 25,000 gambling and betting professionals.

Press release.- 1xBet has confirmed its attendance at the SBC Summit, one of the world’s largest igaming forums. This year’s edition will take place from September 24 to 26 at the Feira International de Lisboa exhibition centre.

The SBC Awards ceremony will also take place during the exhibition, where the best companies operating in the betting and gambling industry will be honoured.

Around 450 speakers are scheduled, including famous sportsmen: Tony Hawk, Peter Schmeichel, and Merab Dvalishvili. Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee, one of the creators of the World Wide Web, will also deliver a speech.

The global 1xBet betting company has been awarded the status of Premium Sponsor of the exhibition and invites SBC guests to visit booth C130 to talk to the company’s top managers, ask questions, and discuss market trends.

Visitors will receive information on new opportunities for effective business with the 1xPartners affiliate program.

