1xBet named Best Online Sportsbook 2024

Global bookmaker outperformed its competitors in the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024, one of the most prestigious European betting industry awards.

Press release.- The award ceremony was held on September 2nd as part of the SiGMA East Europe 2024 exhibition in Budapest. 1xBet outperformed its competitors in the Best Online Sportsbook nomination based on the authoritative jury opinion and voting on the prize website.

“Eastern Europe is an important market for us with great prospects, and this award confirms the success of our strategy. Interest in sports betting in the region is steadily growing, and our experts carefully analyze players’ preferences to meet their needs. The 1xBet goal is not just to respond to the increased interest in betting but also to actively stimulate it, creating the best conditions for each client,” said a 1xBet representative.

In addition, the global bookmaker 1xBet has already won several prestigious trophies in the iGaming industry. The list of awards includes Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year from the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, Affiliate Company of the Year from the International Gaming Awards 2024,and Best Esport Operator 2024 from the SiGMA Americas Awards.

