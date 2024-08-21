1xBet to attend SiGMA East Europe 2024

SiGMA East Europe 2024 will be held from September 2 to 4 in Budapest, Hungary.

The 1xBet team will be available to engage with exhibition guests and provide information about potential business opportunities through its brand’s affiliate program.

Press release.- 1xBet will take part in SiGMA East Europe 2024, one of the largest European summits dedicated to the gambling industry. This year, the forum will be held from September 2 to 4 in Budapest, Hungary, at the Hungexpo exhibition centre.

The event will be attended by 9,000 delegates, 5,000 affiliates, and over 200 speakers. Participants will enjoy fascinating discussions, interactive seminars, and presentations by authoritative industry experts.

The 1xBet team will be available to communicate with the exhibition’s guests and tell them about new business opportunities with the brand’s affiliate program.

1xBet representatives said: “We look forward to meeting our potential partners. The 1xBet team has prepared many interesting proposals for mutually beneficial collaboration and will happily answer all questions. We are confident that SiGMA East Europe 2024 is an excellent chance to strengthen business ties and open new horizons in the gambling industry.”

The exhibition will also feature the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024, the prestigious European igaming industry prizes. This year, 1xBet will compete for awards in the Best Affiliate Program 2024 and Best Online Sportsbook 2024 nominations.