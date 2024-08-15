1xBet has been nominated in two categories at the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 2, 2024, as part of the SiGMA East Europe.

Press release.- 1xBet has been shortlisted for the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024 in the Best Affiliate Program 2024 and Best Online Sportsbook 2024 categories.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of leading industry experts and the voting on the award website. They will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 2, 2024, as part of the SiGMA East Europe exhibition at the Hungexpo Exhibition Center (Budapest, Hungary).

“We are happy to be among the SiGMA East Europe Awards 2024 nominees. This region is important to us, and we are pleased that our work is being recognized at such a high level. Our team sees great potential for development in Eastern Europe and is doing everything possible to offer players and partners the best solutions on the market,” said a 1xBet representative.

1xBet has already won several prestigious international prizes this year. The list includes Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024, and Best Esport Operator at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.