Volleyball without borders: how 1xBet helps develop the sport

1xBet has partnered with Volleyball World and become the official betting partner of key volleyball tournaments.

Press release.- Volleyball is the world’s fourth most popular sport, with over 800 million fans. Volleyball has been an Olympic discipline for 60 years. It has given spectators numerous memorable matches, including the USA’s victory over Brazil in 1984, which brought the country its first gold in men’s volleyball, and the unforgettable struggle between the Netherlands and Italy in the 1996 final. The Olympic tournament in Paris will certainly become another bright page in the history of this sport and attract many fans worldwide.

Volleyball’s development is important both for the sport and society as a whole. This game is accessible to people of all ages and physical fitness levels in any climate zone. It is played on hot Brazilian beaches and in Scandinavian sports complexes. Volleyball requires minimal investment in equipment and infrastructure, so it can be actively developed even in low-income regions. This sport popularises a healthy lifestyle and helps improve discipline and teamwork.

Collaboration with large international companies plays a significant role in promoting volleyball. “One striking example is the partnership between the global bookmaker 1xBet and Volleyball World – an organization that seeks to unite all game participants into a shared ecosystem. The agreement is signed for five years and will become a powerful impetus for the sport’s progress,” the firm stated.

As part of the collaboration, 1xBet will act as the official betting partner of key volleyball tournaments – Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Nations League, FIVB Men’s and Women’s Volleyball World Championship, FIVB Men’s and Women’s Club World Championship, Beach Pro Tour Elite 16, Beach Pro Tour Challenge and Beach Volleyball World Championships.

1xBet supports the world’s largest sports brands and organizations. The bookmaker’s official partners list includes FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, the Italian Serie A, and the Confederation of African Football. A long-term agreement with Volleyball World is an important part of the global strategy to develop sports, and the betting brand fully shares the organization’s desire to promote volleyball internationally.

