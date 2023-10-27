1xBet became SiGMA Europe Awards 2023 finalist

The winners will be determined as a result of voting on the award page.

The company competes in three categories: Affiliate Program of the Year, Online Sportsbook Provider of the Year and E-sport Product of the Year.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet will compete at the prestigious international SiGMA Europe Awards 2023. The brand claims victory in three categories: Affiliate Program of the Year, Online Sportsbook Provider of the Year and E-sport Product of the Year.

The winners will be determined as a result of voting on the award page and the decision of a jury consisting of reputable iGaming industry experts. The results will be known in November, and the awards ceremony will occur at the Hilton Malta Resort hotel.

“1xBet is active in Europe, supporting European sports, and it is very important for us to be included in the best bookmaker companies on the continent list. Our brand always strives to be at the top, and the nominations once again emphasize that we are moving in the right direction,” noted 1xBet representatives.

This is not the first final of international awards for the bookmaker company. Previously, 1xBet won the Online Sportsbook Provider of the Year and Affiliate Program of the Year categories, according to the global company SiGMA Group.