How 1xBet contributes to sports development and attracts new partners

1xbet partnership with Barcelona includes collaboration with the men's football team, as well as basketball, handball, futsal, and women's football squads.

Press release.- A successful business is built on trust and partnership. Using the example of the global bookmaker 1xBet, the company will tell you how to establish relationships with world-famous sports brands and actively develop your business with the affiliate program.

Barcelona and its teams

The 1xBet impeccable reputation is confirmed by the trust of players and the most famous sports organizations. Since 2019, the global bookmaker has been the official betting partner of FC Barcelona. The partnership with the renowned brand includes collaboration with the men’s football team, as well as basketball, handball, futsal, and women’s football squads.

During the partnership with 1xBet, the main FC Barcelona team regained the Spanish champion title, and the club’s players won the Women’s Champions League. The futsal squad had a similar achievement, and handball Barça won the EHF Champions League. Thus, the collaboration turned out to be beneficial for both parties.

Formidable Paris Saint-Germain and the ambitious Mastiffs

1xBet is the reliable partner of the leading clubs in Ligue 1. Cooperation with Paris Saint-Germain began in 2022 – since then, the joint audience of the bookmaker and the strongest club in France is growing every day. The common ground was a shared desire to win and perseverance in achieving goals. In 2023, Paris Saint-Germain became the France champion for the 11th time, setting a tournament record. Coaches, star players, as well as the club’s fans and betting partner 1xBet, who supported the team in all endeavors, contributed to the victory.

Another bookmaker’s important partner is LOSC Lille. This distinctive football club demonstrates impressive results: the Mastiffs became the France champions 4 times, and in 2021, they added the country’s Trophée des Champions to their title. This season, Paulo Fonseca’s team is staying close to the leader’s group and aims to qualify for the Champions League.

La Liga and Serie A support

Serie A and La Liga fans may see 1xBet advertisements during matches. The bookmaker is proud to collaborate with the world’s strongest football leagues and fully meets the high requirements they set for their betting partners.

The Italian and Spanish championships are watched by millions of fans worldwide, and 1xBet provides the best offers and odds for all Serie A and La Liga matches. It is also worth mentioning the profitable promos that bring two popular leagues’ fans even more opportunities for additional income.

Become the 1xBet partner

The partner status of world-famous sports brands and organizations often becomes the bookmaker company visiting card – it helps to make the first impression on potential business partners. Although for successful collaboration, it is necessary to care about the income and comfort of those who help 1xBet develop their business, reputation is also crucial. Not every company can boast that it reinvests part of its profits in sports development, and the teams and leagues from its pool are interesting to millions of people on all continents.

Today, 1xBet offers media business representatives to join the affiliate program and receive up to 40 per cent lifetime commission of each attracted player’s bets. Regular weekly payments, access to a vast promo materials library, and consultations with a personal manager provide the partner with the highest possible conversion.

To join the program, potential 1xBet partners must manage any popular Internet resource – a news site, blog, YouTube channel, page on social media, or a popular group in messengers. In fact, any active Internet user who knows how to interact with the audience can try the bookmaker’s affiliate program.