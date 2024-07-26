The most popular gambling games and slots in Latin America according to 1xBet

The company researched which are the most popular games and slots in this market.

Press release.- Latin Americans love entertainment, so it’s no surprise that gambling games and slots on the 1xBet platform are very popular in this region. The international bookmaker caters to its users’ preferences, giving significant attention to both gambling and sports betting.

The Latin American market is extremely important for 1xBet. Here, the bookmaker has a huge audience of players and 1xPartners program participants, who earn a lot of money by attracting new customers. To draw new customers more effectively, let’s take a look at the most popular games and slots in the Latin American market.

Top 5 gambling games

Crash

In Crash, the player must collect his winnings before the plane explodes, otherwise his bet won’t work. The longer the plane is in the sky, the higher the odds and the higher the explosion probability. This is why Crash is so popular—one long flight in the game can make up for several losses.

In Crash, the player controls the game process himself, and with the right approach, he can significantly increase the winning chances.

Crystal

The colourful game Crystal is adored worldwide for its bright design and spectacular mechanics. At the beginning of the round, the 7×7 field is randomly filled with multi-coloured crystals. If 5 or more same-coloured crystals are next to each other vertically and/or horizontally, the player gets his winnings with a multiplier of up to x10!

After winning is paid out, the crystals disappear, and new ones appear in their place, which in turn can form another combination. If the player lacks just one right-coloured crystal to win, the player can get a Wild-symbol Coin, which can replace any crystal.

21

One of the most popular card games worldwide. The player and the dealer each receive two cards and aim to score 21 points without exceeding this mark. The only exception is the “gold point” for a combination of two aces, which brings 21 points instead of 22. The player can pick up any number of cards until he wishes to stop. However, the dealer must draw a card if his hand totals less than 17 points and must stop if the sum is 17 or more.

Under and Over 7

In this game, you simply guess 1 of 3 outcomes: " Under 7," "Over 7" or "Exactly 7," and place your bet. The first 2 correct guesses pay out x2.3 of the bet amount and the third pays out x5.8!

Apple of Fortune

In a dense forest lives a kind Snow White who treats all travellers with ripe juicy apples. However, the evil stepmother hates her stepdaughter and spoils the fruit whenever Snow White turns away. Try to guess where exactly the ripe apples are hidden and don’t stumble upon the poisoned ones! If you’re lucky enough to complete all 10 levels, you’ll be rewarded with x350 of your bet. Don’t like risk? Pick up your winnings in the middle of the journey but note that your winnings will be much smaller.

Top 5 slots

Fairy Queen Deluxe

The Fairy Queen Deluxe mechanics are very similar to the Oceans King slot. Both feature 5 reels and offer winnings on 10 pay lines. Instead of the ocean-themed thunderstorm, the player is supported by a charming Fairy Queen, and the design features a fairy-tale theme rather than a marine one. 3 or more special symbols start a round of 10 free games. If the player wins, he can take a risk and try to double the amount by correctly guessing the hidden card’s colour.

3 or more special symbols start a round of 10 free games. If the player wins, he can take a risk and try to double the amount by correctly guessing the hidden card's colour.

Pentagram 5000

Pentagram 5000 game sends gambling fans on a mystical journey through ancient Greece. A miniature 3×3 field with 5 winning lines is located on the backdrop of a stone temple. Fruit, lucky sevens, and special symbols are spinning on the reels.

If the player is lucky, the sevens can bring him an impressive x5000 of the bet amount. When the special symbols PENT and GRAM are on the same line, a spins bonus round is triggered. And if during the 10 free spins, the pentagram symbol appears to the player, his winnings are doubled!

Joker’s Jewels

This retro slot from Pragmatic Play provider contains 5 reels with 3 rows and 5 fixed win lines. Joker’s accessories and gems randomly appear on the playing field, which can bring from x40 for boots and crystals, up to x200 for guitars and maracas, and up to x1000 for the Joker himself. This game’s interesting feature is the complete absence of the usual bonuses like multipliers and free spins.

Gold Party

The Gold Party slot’s protagonist is one of the biggest gold lovers in the world. To say the least, the Irish leprechaun can easily compete for this title with dwarves, dragons, and other fairy tale creatures. On 5 reels with 3 rows, you can find the usual symbols in the shape of letters, forest houses, and pots of gold, as well as money symbols, fairy multiplier symbols, and coin extra spins symbols. The biggest wins traditionally bring jackpots, of which there are 4 in this slot: Mini (x20), Minor (x50), Major (x200, and Grand (x5000!).

Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush slot features a candy theme, familiar to all gambling fans from the Sweet Bonanza series. The large 7×7 field, by the standards of classic slots, is filled with sweet treats like Lollipops, Candy, Jelly Beans, and Gummy Bears.

Winnings are awarded for 5 to 15+ identical symbols, with a minimum payout of x0.2 and a maximum payout of x150! 3 or more Candy Machine scatter symbols trigger Free Spins mode from 10 to 30 spins. The maximum win in Sugar Rush is x5000, so it is simply impossible to pass over this slot!

Latin America rightfully holds one of the leading places on the world’s betting map. From sports betting to gambling, the locals actively use the platform’s rich opportunities. On the 1xBet platform, every player can easily find a suitable way to have fun—after all, there are games of all popular genres and trends from the most famous providers. In such favourable conditions, it is very easy to start earning on players’ activity—all you need to do is leave an application to join the 1xBet Partners affiliate program.