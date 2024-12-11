1xBet became finalist of Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025

The results will be announced on January 20, 2025, and the awards ceremony will take place at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition centre during ICE 2025.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet will compete for awards at the prestigious Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025. The brand is nominated in two categories: Online Sports Betting Operator & Affiliate Program of the Year.

The winners will be chosen by a respected jury of top experts from the gaming industry across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The results will be announced on January 20, 2025, and the awards ceremony will take place at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition centre during ICE 2025, one of the world’s biggest industry events.

A 1xBet representative said: “We are very happy to be nominated for the Global Gaming Awards EMEA in two key categories. Reaching the final of such a significant award confirms that our team is moving in the right direction. We aim to provide players with the best sports betting experience and offer partners favourable conditions for long-term cooperation.”

In 2024, 1xBet already received several important igaming industry awards. These include the title of Best Sportsbook of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024, and the Best eSports Operator of the Year 2024 in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.