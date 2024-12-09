1xBet participated in Affiliate World Asia

The event was held at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Center from December 4 to 5.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet took part in Affiliate World Asia, one of the world’s top conferences on effective marketing.

In 2024, the Affiliate World Conference celebrated its 10th anniversary. The forum was held at the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Center from December 4 to 5. Around 6,000 people from over 110 countries attended, and more than 35 speakers took the stage. Notably, over 170 affiliate networks were represented at Affiliate World Asia, including the 1xPartners affiliate program.

1xBet welcomed guests at booth D11, one of the largest at the exhibition. The 1xBet team held meetings with potential partners in the cozy atmosphere of a branded bar. The betting company also organized a giveaway at the booth, offering an iPhone 16, AirPods Max, and other valuable gifts.

A 1xBet representative said: “Asia is strategically important for 1xBet. The company developed a growth plan for the Asian region in 2025 and presented it in Bangkok. We shared innovative ideas in affiliate marketing, agreed on joint projects, and will begin implementing them soon.”