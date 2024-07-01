1xBet renews partnership with FC Barcelona

The deal will last five more seasons until June 2029.

This extended deal intends to continue building its portfolio of partners.

Press release.- Brand specialised in online technology and betting to extend its deal with the Club for five more years through June 2029.

FC Barcelona and 1xBet have renewed their partnership, whereby the online gambling brand will continue to be a global partner and Official Betting Partner of FC Barcelona for five more seasons until June 2029.

This extended deal stems from the company’s faith in such a globally renowned brand as FC Barcelona, which intends to continue building its portfolio of partners, always going for consolidated partnerships like the one it has with 1xBet.

The agreement will provide exposure for the brand on the Club’s different international digital advertising assets, as well as access to the men’s, women’s and indoor sports team players and as a novelty, Barça Legends to produce promotional content.

Juli Guiu, vice-president of the FC Barcelona marketing Area commented: “The renewal of the agreement with 1xBet is the consolidation of a long-term collaboration that will help us to reassert our commercial strategy in the global sphere. Our aim is to continue working together as we have until now, in liaison with a benchmark brand in the online technology and gambling market.”

Alex Sommers, spokesman of 1xBet added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with one of the world’s most famous sports brands. In business, as in sports, it is important to be in a team with a reliable partner and work hard to achieve results. The extension of the agreement with FC Barcelona confirms that we are on the right track.”