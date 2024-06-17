Serie A: An opportunity for 1xBet partners and football fans

1xBtet explores why the Brazilian Serie A is a lucrative market for both bettors and affiliates.

Press release.- Many European football fans associate Serie A with the Italian football championship. But for hundreds of millions of fans from South America, including hundreds of thousands of 1xBet players, Serie A is the name of the elite Brazilian division.

Brazil is home to world-known clubs, including Botafogo, Flamengo, São Paulo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Grêmio, Vasco da Gama, and South America’s strongest club in 2023, Fluminense. Dozens of world-class stars started their careers here. The names of Pelé, Garrincha, Rivellino, Zico, Sócrates, Romário, Ronaldo, and other legends are forever inscribed in the world football history.

No wonder that every year there are more and more people willing to earn money on the elite Brazilian division. A tournament of such a level as the Brazilian Serie A deserves maximum attention.

Why Serie A is so interesting for fans?

Firstly, the one-team dominance in this league is always short-lived. For example, in the 21st century, only one club managed to become the best for three consecutive years: São Paulo, from 2006 to 2008. After that, no team won more than two titles in a row. This contrasts with the top European leagues, where the same club can dominate for over a decade. In Brazil, the champion emerges as the first among equals.

Secondly, Brazil is not financially dominated by one team that can buy up the best players. And there are plenty of talented players—too many for any club to dominate by having a collection of the best. Moreover, the stable interest in football in Brazil by top brands, including 1xBet, which supports Serie A and the national team, allows teams to receive additional investment for development.

Thirdly, due to the world-famous skills of Brazilian football players to perform spectacularly and unconventionally, the matches are characterized by great unpredictability.

How participants of the 1xAffiliates affiliate program can earn on the tournament?

Using the example of existing partners, 1xBet representatives demonstrated that the affiliate program provides a high conversion of registrations into deposits, commission from each attracted player, and regular weekly payments using popular payment methods. Partners have a solid database of high-quality promo materials and the support of a personal manager who is ready to answer any question.

With the 1xBet Affiliate Program, affiliates get access to rapidly updated real-time stats. The unique data available to affiliates of the betting giant will help to better understand the needs of visitors to their resources. This will make interaction with them more effective for 1xBet partners and maximize their profits. A giant database of promotional materials to suit all tastes will also help with this. А personal assistant to help resolve customer issues and advise on any matters related to cooperation with 1xBet is available, too.

There are 38 rounds in the Brazilian elite division season. Local clubs also participate in state championships, cup tournaments, and international competitions. Fluminense has played 70 official matches in 2023, not including friendlies and youth and junior team games.

