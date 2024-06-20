How 1xBet partners and fans can earn money at the Copa America 2024

The company consistently prioritizes Latin America, considering it one of the key regions for its business.

Press release.- The Copa America is one of the most colorful events in world sport. The football tournament of the continent’s best teams attracts the attention of hundreds of millions of people far beyond the participating countries. This is where history is made and the highest level football players become legends. In 2024, the United States will host the tournament, and 16 teams will become participants at once, further increasing interest in the competition.

Players and the 1xBet Partners affiliate program participants have the best options to earn money at the continent’s main football tournament. The company consistently prioritizes Latin America, considering it one of the key regions for its business.

What can fans expect from the tournament?

Argentina and Brazil are traditionally regarded as the main favourites. The former won 15 Copa América games (a record), while the latter claimed 9. Both teams brought star-studded squads to the tournament. The Argentines have retained almost all the key players who won gold at the Copa América 2021 and the World Cup 2022. Lionel Messi is ready for another victory, especially since he won’t need to adjust to the local fields—since 2023, the great footballer has been playing for Inter Miami in the United States.

The Brazilians came to the tournament without their injured leader Neymar, but they have enough stars in the attack even without him. Vinicius, Rodrigo, Rafinha and rising superstar Endrik are ready to score more than the opponent in any match. One of the most reliable goalkeepers in the world, Alisson, and a strong defensive center will do their best to keep the fans from getting too worried.

Uruguay (legendary Luis Suárez, Darwin Núñez, Bentancur, Valverde, Araújo) and Colombia (Diaz, James Rodríguez, Mina, Sinisterra) have brought powerful squads to the tournament. Of great interest is the home team with their excellent offensive line Pulisic-Balogun-Weah. Canada, who recently drew with the French, can also surprise. Chile has a lot of players who won the 2015 and 2016 Copa América (Vidal, Isla, Medel, Sánchez, and Vargas). Meanwhile, Mexico is considered the dark horse of the competition, having made substantial changes to its squad.

The tournament is characterized by unpredictability, so 1xBet customers will be able to earn good money on high odds from a reliable bookmaker. The list of markets for individual matches approaches more than one thousand options, and you can also bet on the overall tournament outcome, the successes of specific teams, and players.

What 1xBet partners can be assured of

First of all, they can rest assured of their partner’s reliability and the quality of the betting product, providing them with the opportunity to earn money. They can also benefit from a top affiliate program. 1xAffiliates affiliate program is one of the best in the industry and was recognized at the last SBC Awards.

The program unites over 100,000 affiliates around the world and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users.

Using the example of existing partners, 1xBet representatives demonstrated that 1xPartners provides a high conversion of registrations into deposits, commission from each attracted player, and regular weekly payments using popular payment methods. Partners have a solid database of high-quality promo materials and the support of a personal manager who is ready to answer any question.

And while passions and emotions will rage on and off the pitch, 1xBet Affiliate Program participants can be sure that they will get their due. Whereas the game referees can watch controversial moments on video to make informed decisions, 1xBet Affiliate Program members have access to rapidly updated real-time stats. All the moments of interest will be clarified by a personal assistant to help resolve customer issues.

1xBet will offer players to participate in many promos related to the tournament. In some of them, users will receive their winnings when the tournament ends on July 14. But new 1xPartners will be able to get their first automatic weekly commission payouts long before the final match.