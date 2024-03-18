1xBet named the Best Sportsbook Operator in Africa

The company won the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year award at SiGMA Africa Awards 2024.

Press release.- 1xBet has won the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, the industry’s most prestigious award recognizing companies operating on the African continent.

The prizes were presented on March 11 at a special ceremony held as part of the SiGMA Africa exhibition in Cape Town, South Africa. 1xBet placed ahead of its competitors in the Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year category. The victory resulted from voting on the award page and an authoritative jury survey.

“We are delighted to receive such a prestigious award. In recent years, the African market has been developing dynamically, and it is important for 1xBet to be among the best in this region. This prize is a high assessment of our work from the professional community and confirmation that we are moving in the right direction. The 1xBet team will not stop there and continue to work on creating a product that will fully meet clients’ needs. Our goal is to stay on top,” 1xBet representatives noted.

See also: 1xBet wins at prestigious SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024

The SiGMA Africa exhibition has become an important platform for discussing current issues in betting and gambling development with leading experts, establishing business contacts as well as exchanging opinions on industry prospects.

1xBet has already won several prestigious trophies this year. The brand received the Best Mobile Casino award at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2024 and the title Affiliate Company of the Year according to the International Gaming Awards 2024.