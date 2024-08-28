1xBet: “Today, we offer predictions on over 3,500 events across all popular esports disciplines”

SiGMA East Europe 2024 will be held from September 2 to 4 in Budapest, Hungary.

Exclusive interview.- Global betting company 1xBet will participate in SiGMA East Europe 2024 and will be a sponsor and partner of the region’s largest exhibition. Focus Gaming News took the opportunity to ask the company’s representatives a few questions about esports development and the 1xBet Affiliate Program.

How do you assess your presence in SiGMA East Europe 2024? What are you expecting from this new edition of the show?

As an international brand, we have made it a tradition to participate actively in all regional SiGMA exhibitions. At SiGMA East Europe, 1xBet gambling company serves as both a sponsor and partner of the event. Our brand representatives look forward to meeting old and new friends and engaging with everyone at booth D147. It’s also worth noting that the 1xBet Affiliate Program team actively participates in the Affiliate World exhibition, which coincides with SiGMA East Europe.

What are the customers’ demands regarding esports?

Customer interest in esports is growing exponentially worldwide. Major tournaments in Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, and other esports disciplines are held year-round. Saudi Arabia is hosting the Esports World Cup, a large-scale esports festival, for the second consecutive year. Next year, the first-ever Olympic Esports Games 2025 will be held with the International Olympic Committee’s support.

Today, 1xBet customers are not just more interested in betting on esports; they want to see more esports tournaments, more markets, and more promos dedicated to esports on our platform. 1xBet listens to its clients’ wishes, constantly expanding the line and now providing predictions on over 3,500 events across all popular esports disciplines.

Esports fans regularly watch live tournament broadcasts on the 1xBet platform and actively place Live bets, winning significant amounts of money. For example, the FaZe Clan team recently defeated Team Liquid on the decisive third map of the IEM Cologne 2024 tournament with a score of 16-13 despite having a 1-11 score during the game! Customers who bet on FaZe Clan’s victory at such a disadvantageous score secured the maximum odds and hit the jackpot!

As part of the 1xPartners program, we focus our partners’ attention on esports events, which help attract even more new customers.

What are the main objectives and goals that the company set for 2025?

Currently, the 1xBet platform attracts over 3,000,000 customers worldwide each month. On the website and mobile app, players can bet on thousands of events across all popular sports and play more than 13,000 gambling games.

The number of 1xBet Partners program participants has already surpassed 100,000. This figure continues to grow as more website owners and media channels aim to earn additional income by partnering with the respected gambling brand with 17 years of industry experience.

The main goal of 1xBet for 2025 is to further develop the platform, introduce innovative solutions, increase the number of payment methods, and provide comprehensive attention to our customers.

What types of investments does the company make in the esports market?

We invest in multiple esports areas simultaneously. The first and most notable is sponsoring top teams in Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and other popular esports disciplines. Currently, our official partners include well-known teams such as Beastcoast, MIBR, The Mongolz, and Aurora Gaming. Additionally, we are continually looking for new esports partners.

The second area is collaboration with major tournament operators such as ESL, PGL, and CCT. Through these agreements, the 1xBet logo is displayed at the biggest ESL Pro League and PGL Esports events, including the recent PGL Major Copenhagen 2024.

The third important area of our collaboration is support for HLTV.org, the oldest and most reputable media resource for Counter-Strike 2. 1xBet is also a sponsor of the annual HLTV Award Show and the MVP titles for major CS2 tournaments.

We systematically support esports across teams, players, tournament operators, media, and fans. Our financial and media support allows clubs to invest more in player development, operators to organize more engaging tournaments, and fans to access more interesting and high-quality esports content. All of this helps popularize esports and benefits everyone involved.

After winning the Best Affiliate Program 2024 category, what are the main aspects that make 1xBet stand out from other affiliate programs?

Without false modesty, I will say that the 1xBet Affiliate Program is one of the best in the iGaming industry. The strengths of 1xBet—including a wide line, maximum odds on key matches, generous bonuses, and prompt technical support—contribute to up to 65 per cent of newcomers referred through the 1xPartners program making their first deposit. Our affiliates earn up to 50 per cent commission from each referred player. These favourable conditions help us actively attract new partners.

It is also worth noting the strengths of 1xBet Partners, such as brand recognition, a fast registration process, personal support managers, a library of regularly updated promo materials, real-time business statistics, detailed reports, and fast payouts with support for all popular payment methods.

Be sure to visit SiGMA East Europe 2024 on September 2-4 in Budapest, Hungary, and come by booth D147 to talk to the 1xBet and 1xPartners teams!