1xBet became a key participant in ICE London and iGB Affiliate 2024 betting exhibitions

Representatives of the gambling business were able to evaluate the achievements of the brand.

During both exhibitions, the company was able to showcase to visitors the best of its portfolio.

Press Release.- Last week, the capital of Great Britain played host to two significant events dedicated to the gambling industry and affiliate marketing. 1xBet was notably present at both ICE London and iGB Affiliate 2024, actively engaging with participants.

Over four days, more than 6 thousand guests of the ExCeL London exhibition centre discussed the development of betting and gambling, exchanged opinions on the prospects of the industry, and also established contacts with potential partners and clients.

“Market professionals were able to evaluate the achievements of our brand over the past year, and we, in turn, talked about the advantages of our affiliate program. The company’s managers took part in useful discussions about the strategy for developing the gambling industry and shared their experience of

working in new regions,” noted representatives of 1xBet.

1xBet became a laureate of the International Gaming Awards 2024, beating competitors in the Affiliate Company of the Year category. This victory once again proved that 1xBet has gained a reputation as a reliable company that cares about its partners and has authority in the professional community. To date,

more than 100,000 entrepreneurs from all over the world have joined the program and received up to 40% commission on the bets of each referred player.

London Baby Party sponsored by 1xBet

In addition, one of the most memorable London events was the private London Baby Party, sponsored by 1xBet. More than 1,000 representatives of the gambling business spent the evening in a relaxed atmosphere and had the opportunity to expand their networking.

1xBet organised a special VIP lounge for partners, where they could chat with our top managers, learn more about the gaming platform and the benefits of the 1xPartners affiliate program.1xBet is grateful to the organizers of the ICE London and iGB Affiliate exhibitions for a dialogue with the industry’s best representatives, which is necessary for further progress.