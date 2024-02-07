1xBet won prestigious International Gaming Awards 2024

The victory resulted from voting on the award page and an authoritative jury.

Press release.- 1xBet has won the International Gaming Awards 2024, beating out its competitors in the Affiliate Company of the Year category. The victory resulted from voting on the award page and an authoritative jury. The ceremony occurred on February 5 at The Savoy Hotel in London.

“This is a great success for our team. The professional community has appreciated the work of 1xBet, which sets industry trends and offers new solutions in a dynamically developing market. The award will be an excellent motivation to improve our product further and create even more favourable conditions for partners who want to earn money with us,” noted representatives of 1xBet.

The 1xBet affiliate program was launched in 2016 and today has over 100,000 affiliates. The program interface is available in 45 languages, and 160 payment systems are used to withdraw commissions.

The International Gaming Awards has enormous authority in the igaming community, and its laureates are the largest companies in the world that have shown the best results at the end of the year.