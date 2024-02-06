1xBet: “Our goal is to improve the product and delight players with new opportunities”

1xBet was awarded last year at ICE 2023 as the best in the Innovator of the Year category by the International Gaming Awards.

The managers of 1xBet discuss the novelties attendees can find at ICE London and where their focus lies this year.

Exclusive interview.- After being awarded last year as the best in the Innovator of the Year category by the International Gaming Awards, 1xBet is looking to the future and preparing for a 2024 full of challenges and goals.

The first step will be to have a prominent participation at ICE London 2024. In this exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, the company’s executives previewed what their presentation at the event will be like and what visitors will be able to expect once they arrive at their stand.

How is the company preparing for ICE London 2024, and what are the expectations for the exhibition?

1xBet regularly takes part in the world’s largest gambling exhibitions, and ICE London 2024 will not be an exception. Last year at ICE 2023, our company was recognized as the best in the Innovator of the Year category according to the International Gaming Awards. We also expect to win this year and hope the professional community will appreciate our work.

Is anything special expected since it is the last edition in London?

We always have something to surprise you! For example, on February 6, we invite exhibition guests to a private London Baby 2024 party at the Natural History Museum. With Gold Headline Sponsor status, the company has booked a spacious VIP lounge area where our partners can enjoy drinks, gourmet dishes, prize drawings, and communication with our top managers, who will talk about new industry trends and help get additional information about working with the 1xBet affiliate program.

What importance do you give to the opportunity to meet with all those who are part of the industry at this and other events?

The ICE London 2024 is a festival of new ideas and innovative solutions. We will eagerly get acquainted with our colleagues’ developments and share our experiences.

1xBet has several agreements with clubs, leagues, and athletes worldwide that increase brand awareness and help reach new markets.

And we are proud of the work done. Over 17 years in the betting and gambling industry, 1xBet has gained a reputation as a reliable company, trusted by millions of players and sports stars who have become our ambassadors. We proudly announce that we are official partners of FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, LOSC Lille, La Liga, Serie A, and other world-famous sports brands and organizations.

Can we expect more agreements like this to be signed this year?

Our company is working to strengthen its position in business and improve brand awareness. Over the past year alone, we have partnered with many tournaments and top clubs in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, as well as held various promos dedicated to the Copa Libertadores. In Brazil, the new brand ambassador is Olympic football champion Paulinho, while in Asia, we are proud to collaborate with the Singaporean MMA organization ONE Championship. 1xBet does not stop there and prepares new collaboration offers for sports stars worldwide.

Esports are also growing rapidly. Is 1xBet going to continue with its mutually beneficial partnerships with professional teams? What are the customers’ demands regarding esports?

We are convinced that esports is the future and will not lag behind the trends. The company actively collaborates with such world-famous organizations as OG Esports, Team Spirit, Talon Esports, IHC Esports, and other teams from different esports disciplines.

Also, 1xBet has partnered with renowned esports tournament operator PGL Esports for the first-ever Counter-Strike 2 Major held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The esports market in Europe, Asia, and Latin America is constantly growing, and we plan to keep abreast of events.

What are the main objectives and goals that the company set for this year?

The sports betting and gambling industry constantly evolves, and 1xBet will always catalyze qualitative changes. Every day, thousands of sports bets and hundreds of online games from the best providers are available on our platform, but we are constantly expanding our range and delighting players with new offers.

Our promo offers and bonuses system has become the gold standard in the market, while the unique 1xPartners affiliate program provides unlimited earning opportunities. Our global goal is to constantly improve the product and delight our players with new features.