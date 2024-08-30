1xBet Affiliate Program invites affiliates to bet on the match between Manchester United and Liverpool

1xBet experts consider Liverpool the favourite, but Manchester United has not lost to the Reds at Old Trafford in the last three games.

Press release.- On September 1st, Manchester United will host Liverpool at Old Trafford. Both teams have big ambitions, and a victory over a key rival at the start of the season is important. The EPL top matches always attract fans’ attention worldwide, guaranteeing high income for all 1xPartners affiliate program participants.

Manchester United restructuring

Manchester United continues its restructuring under new ownership. The Red Devils have strengthened their defence with Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, and Noussair Mazraoui, while Joshua Zirkzee has become an attacking option. Everyone at the club wants one thing – to bring United to their former glory.

However, restructuring requires not only strengthening but also selling unnecessary players. Despite active attempts to find buyers for Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelöf, the club has failed to manage it. The poor last season did not have the best effect on their demand, nor did it affect the profit from the transfers of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and some young footballers.

People can ensure a stable high income by joining the 1xBet Affiliate Program. 1xBet invites owners and administrators of news sites, social media pages, messenger groups, YouTube channels, blogs, and other media to become part of the 1xPartners team and receive a lifetime commission – up to 50 per cent of each referred player’s bets.

A new era in Liverpool

The 2024/25 season marks the beginning of a new era for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has been replaced by Arne Slot, an ambitious and talented coach. The two managers have similar views on football, so the players quickly adapt to the new requirements. The club is confident that the current roster can win the title

The Reds have retained their main squad and have only signed Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will spend this season on loan at Valencia.

Arne Slot has an experienced and balanced team at his disposal. The coach can rely on the leaders Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, just as 1xBet partners can rely on their manager, who will always help answer any question.

What to expect

Manchester United and Liverpool played during pre-season training, and then Arne Slot’s squad won 3-0. The Reds also confidently started the season and left Ipswich and Brentford no chance. Manchester United demonstrated noticeable progress in pressing and building attacks but did not succeed in games against Fulham and Brighton. In football and business, it is important to effectively convert quantity into quality, and therefore, 1xBet guarantees its partners a high conversion of registrations into deposits — up to 65 per cent.

The match promises to be interesting and exciting, as both teams play at a high pace and want to dominate the pitch. 1xBet experts consider Liverpool the favourite, but Manchester United has not lost to the Reds at Old Trafford in the last three games.

Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot pay great attention to tactics, so their unconventional ideas can decide the struggle’s fate. You can also choose your tactics for earning. 1xBet provides partners with statistical figures and detailed reports online.

Manchester United and Liverpool have vast armies of fans who will bet on their favourite. 1xBet offers the best conditions to convert their excitement around the match into high income. Over 250 payment systems are available for withdrawing the money you earn, and commissions are automatically paid every week.

1xAffiliates affiliate program was recognised at the last SBC Awards. The program unites over 100,000 affiliates worldwide and enjoys more than 3,000,000 users. Become our partner and earn with the reliable bookmaker 1xBet!