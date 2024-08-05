1xBet reaches the international SBC Awards 2024 final

The brand aims to win Sportsbook Operator of the Year, Best Affiliate Program (Operator), and Operator of the Year at the SBC Awards 2024.

Press release.- Global bookmaker 1xBet continues collecting nominations for the most prestigious awards in the iGaming industry. This time, the brand aims to win three categories at the SBC Awards 2024: Sportsbook Operator of the Year, Best Affiliate Program (Operator), and Operator of the Year.

The authoritative jury consists of industry representatives and will vote for the winners. The results will be ceremonially announced on September 26, on the final day of the SBC Summit in Lisbon.

A 1xBet representative said: “We are pleased to be among the contenders for victory in one of the world’s most prestigious awards. It confirms that 1xBet has chosen the right development strategy, setting new standards and implementing innovative approaches. It is great that our efforts are appreciated not only by clients but also by the professional community. Recognition from market experts is an important indicator of our team’s work high quality. We will continue improving to please our players and partners in the future.”

Being nominated for the SBC Awards follows a successful year for 1xBet. The brand previously won Affiliate Company of the Year at the 2024 International Gaming Awards, Best Bookmaker of the Year at the 2024 SiGMA Africa Awards, Best Esports Operator 2024 in Latin America at the 2024 SiGMA Americas Awards, and Digital Sports Betting Operator of the Year at the 2024 Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific.