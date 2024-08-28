1xBet will compete for the Best Sports Bookmaker nomination in Brazil

The winner will be announced on August 30 at the CGS Awards 2024.

Press release.- 1xBet‘s work has recently received another high praise from industry professionals. The company was shortlisted for the prestigious CGS Awards 2024 in the Best Sports Bookmaker category.

The award recipient will be chosen by a distinguished jury of industry experts and the results of online voting. The winner will be announced on August 30, 2024, during a special ceremony at the Recife Expo Center.

A 1xBet representative said: “We are delighted to be among the CGS Awards 2024 finalists. The Brazilian market is important to us—you’ve probably heard about our partnership with MMA legend José Aldo, the Brazilian Serie A, and the Brazil national football team. Recognition from the professional community confirms that our team has chosen the right strategy. We will continue to improve our product to provide players with the most comfortable and engaging gaming experience possible.”

See also: 1xBet: “Today, we offer predictions on over 3,500 events across all popular esports disciplines”

Participation in the CGS Awards finals is not the only significant success for 1xBet this year. Previously, the brand was recognized as Best Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, won the title of Digital Sports Betting Operator 2024 at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024, got the Affiliate Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards 2024 and won the Best Esport Operator 2024 in Latin America at the SiGMA Americas Awards 2024.