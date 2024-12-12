1spin4win reaches 500+ clients

1spin4win stated it is determined to expand and solidify its presence in the LatAm market.

The company announced the milestone of 500+ forged partnerships.

Press release.- As part of 1spin4win’s 2024 year in review, the company announced that its portfolio of 130+ slot titles is now available to half a thousand reliable casino operators on its ever-expanding client list.

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, commented, “We appreciate the trust put in our well-balanced slots by our incredible partners. 1spin4win’s timeless classics have already earned the respect of such giants as Pin-Up, Blaze, Rox, BitStarz, Lucky Dreams, RocketPlay, and GG.Bet, and we are sure that hitting the 500-client mark is just half the journey to secure an even more impressive 1,000.”

With such an achievement, the studio proves that carefully executed classic slot games remain in demand in the igaming market. 1spin4win’s portfolio stands out with a variety of titles featuring popular Hold and Win and Bonus Spins mechanics and coin-only slots and, on top of fruit and gem themes, explores storytelling through memorable characters with compelling narratives. Focused on delivering pure gambling experiences, 1spin4win is a provider that constantly keeps evolving and offers seasonal releases: Christmas, Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, and Oktoberfest–themed slots.

​​The slot provider’s growth is also attributed to its persistent focus on customer support and continuous improvement by closely working with its partners to understand their needs. 1spin4win delivers advanced packages of 10 languages and multicurrency support, including crypto, while its tailored solutions and promo tools help online casinos enhance player engagement and retention.

1spin4win stated it is determined to expand and solidify its presence in the LatAm market, and added this is one of its primary goals for the following year.

1spin4win and mBitcasino introduce branded slot game mBit Diamonds

Earlier this week, 1spin4win announced the launch of mBit Diamonds, a custom-branded slot game created in collaboration with mBitcasino, a global crypto online casino.

Designed exclusively for mBitcasino, this release highlights 1spin4win’s expertise in crafting bespoke games that combine engaging gameplay with strong brand integration.

Available from December 7, mBit Diamonds is tailored to reflect mBitcasino’s brand identity, featuring the casino’s mascot, Mr. Bitty, as a high-paying symbol. With 1,024 paylines, a sleek diamond theme, a 97.20 per cent RTP, and the potential to win up to x4,500, the game delivers generous payouts.

The company said: “The creation of mBit Diamonds demonstrates the growing importance of branded slots in today’s competitive online casino market. Custom games provide operators with a distinctive edge, combining visually engaging designs with gameplay mechanics tailored to their players’ preferences. For mBitcasino, this collaboration strengthens its brand identity while offering its community a game that’s both entertaining and rewarding.”