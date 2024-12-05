1spin4win strengthens LatAm presence with over ten new casino partnerships

Among the newest operators to join the company’s network are Betppro, Astrobet, and StarPlay.

Press release.- Online slot provider 1spin4win has announced the addition of over 10 new casino partners from the Latin American region in just the past two weeks. Some of the newest operators to join the network are Betppro, Astrobet, and StarPlay, further reinforcing the company’s fast-growing presence in this key market.

While the Latin American region is relatively new for some in the industry, 1spin4win has already established a strong foothold by partnering with well-known operators such as Blaze, BetAndreas, and Brazino777. “These latest integrations highlight the growing appeal of 1spin4win’s well-balanced online slots, as well as the studio’s ability to cater to the specific needs of local operators”, the company stated.

Jaime Carvajal, senior sales manager at 1spin4win, commented: “1spin4win is moving at a rapid pace in Latin America, and we are fully committed to expanding our presence in this dynamic market. Our games are perfectly suited to the tastes of LatAm players, and we are excited to grow alongside our local partners. Looking ahead to 2025, consolidating our position in Latin America will be a top priority for us.”

The firm said that as the LatAm iGaming market evolves, it is focused on creating games that genuinely resonate with local players. For example, slots such as Sun Treasure and Lucky Bro Hold and Win were specifically designed with Latin American preferences in mind, and they have proven to perform exceptionally well in this market.

By working closely with operators and designing slots for the region’s unique needs, the studio is building a strong foundation for sustainable growth in Latin America. In 2025, 1spin4win will continue to develop initiatives that strengthen its position and partnerships across the region.