1spin4win launches Buffalo’s Wealth, a new slot set in the American Southwest

1spin4win’s latest release transports players to the American Southwest, where they can meet its inhabitants and embark on a quest for gold in the thrilling bonus spins feature.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced the release of its latest slot game, Buffalo’s Wealth. This new game transports players to the American Southwest, where they can meet its inhabitants and embark on a quest for gold in the thrilling bonus spins feature.

“This theme, already popular among players worldwide, adds a unique touch to the studio’s portfolio while maintaining the classic, minimalist design 1spin4win is known for. This straightforward design lets players fully engage with the gameplay, free from any visual noise,” the company stated.

The essence of the American Southwest is captured right from the start with high-paying symbols like the mighty buffalo’s head, red horse, black leopard, and bald eagle. The Grand Canyon Scatter and lower-paying wooden letters further enrich the experience.

Players spin wood-carved reels set against the backdrop of the expansive Grand Canyon, aiming for winning combinations across 243 ways. When 3, 4, or 5 Scatter symbols appear, the Bonus Spins game is triggered, awarding 7, 10, or 15 free spins. During the Bonus round, players can collect 3 or more Golden Nugget symbols, each adding to the total winnings.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, said: “Our goal with Buffalo’s Wealth was to create a game that immerses players in the rich culture and breathtaking landscapes of the American Southwest.

“By focusing on authentic design and engaging gameplay, we’ve crafted an experience that captures the region’s spirit and offers players exciting and rewarding adventures. We believe Buffalo’s Wealth will become a favourite among our players and a standout title in our collection.”