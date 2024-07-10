1spin4win expands in LatAm and Asia with Betandreas collaboration

This collaboration makes a major step in 1spin4win's efforts to expand in these markets.

Through this new collaboration, Betandreas’ players can enjoy the latest and most exciting games from 1spin4win.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced it has signed a strategic partnership with Betandreas. Founded just two years ago, Betandreas has quickly become an influential name in the online gambling industry, providing sports betting and online casino experiences worldwide.

The platform has a growing number of active users and operates in various regions, from South America to Asia, making this collaboration a major step in 1spin4win’s efforts to expand in these markets.

Betandreas’ players can now enjoy the latest and most exciting games from 1spin4win. This includes themed games like Luck’n’Power and Sun Treasure, as well as fruity slots with the popular Hold and Win mechanic, such as Lucky Crown Hold and Win and Cash the Gold Hold and Win.

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, said: “We’re excited to partner with Betandreas and share our high-quality games, featuring robust mathematics and balanced gameplay, with more players in LatAm and Asia. This helps us expand our global presence and connect with new audiences worldwide.”

Sales manager at Betandreas: “We are delighted with the successful integration of 1spin4win into our platform. This addition strengthens our dedication to providing our users with an exceptional gaming experience.

“We believe that adding new games will help us meet the demands of even the most discerning customers and provide them with unforgettable emotions and opportunities to win significant prizes. Thanks to our partnership with 1spin4win, our players can enjoy an even wider range of high-quality gaming options!”