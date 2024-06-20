1spin4win explores player-popular theme in Spartan’s Luck Hold and Win

Experience the thrill of Ancient Sparta with 1spin4win’s new slot, Spartan’s Luck Hold and Win, featuring engaging Hold and Win mechanics and captivating graphics.

Press release.- Online slot provider 1spin4win adds another title with Hold and Win mechanics to its classic portfolio — Spartan’s Luck Hold and Win. The clean-cut aesthetic of the ancient Greek city-state Sparta delivers iGaming entertainment without distractions.

The slot explores the theme through symbols such as Spartan Warrior, Ancient Greek ships, blades, helmets, and stylized letters.

Landing 3+ ancient Coins on 5×3 reels of Spartan’s Luck Hold and Win activates Coin Respin with the wildly popular Hold and Win mechanics, which allow players to score Mini (x100) and Mega (x1,000) Jackpots in addition to the main game wins.

Holding a total of 15 Coins during the Bonus round results in the Mega Jackpot. To earn the Mini Jackpot, players should be on the lookout for the unique Mini Coin. All Coins revealed in the Bonus game become sticky, so even if players don’t manage to strike it big, the values of all revealed Coin symbols add up to a gratifying win.

Olga Bogdanova, Art Director at 1spin4win, said: “Looking at the history of the Greco-Persian Wars and the battles that inspired multiple interpretations of the myth of 300 Spartans in literature and cinema, we realized that we haven’t explored the theme before, even though it is fitting source material for the kinds of slots 1spin4win makes.

“The result of our efforts in this direction is Spartan’s Luck Hold and Win, which contains laconic symbols and commemorates the historical setting, entertaining our players just enough to make sure they can concentrate on the Hold and Win game without feeling like the aesthetic overshadows the slot itself.”

As the latest addition to 1spin4win’s ever-growing portfolio of traditional slots based on solid math and mechanics with high-quality graphics, Spartan’s Luck Hold and Win will become a favourite of both classic slot players and those enjoying thematic experiences.