1spin4win joins forces with SoftGamings to bring classic slots to new markets

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding the provider’s global presence, making its games more accessible to operators and players worldwide.

Press release.- 1spin4win announced a new partnership with SoftGamings, a B2B casino platform provider and gaming systems aggregator. This collaboration signifies a major leap forward for 1spin4win, expanding the studio’s global footprint. Through SoftGamings’ platform, a wider audience will now have access to 1spin4win’s growing collection of over 100 classic slot games. With more than three new releases every month and a solid client base of 400+ operators, 1spin4win is poised to strengthen its presence in the igaming industry further.

SoftGamings is well known for its versatile igaming solutions, including Turnkey and White Label platforms, self-service solutions, and Bitcoin casino options. Their platform offers an advanced loyalty system, gamification features, and customization options, providing operators with everything they need to offer a world-class gaming experience. Now, 1spin4win’s slots are integrated into the SoftGamings platform, expanding its availability to a larger network of operators and players.

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, commented: “Partnering with SoftGamings will help us grow into new markets and reach more players. We’re truly excited that this collaboration will make it easier for online casinos to bring our classic and well-balanced games to their users.”

Anna Kiselova, head of partnerships at SoftGamings, added: “Our platform is growing with the addition of 1spin4win’s classic slots, now available through the SoftGamings API. This partnership is part of our mission to bring the best gaming experiences to our clients. 1spin4win offers a mix of traditional fruit and themed slots with bonuses and solid RTPs, and we’re excited to offer their games as part of our ever-expanding catalogue.”