1spin4win integrates its 100+ online slots into 1GameHUB’s game aggregator

Press release.- Online slot provider 1spin4win continues to expand its global presence by partnering with 1GameHUB game aggregator.

1GameHUB gained a prominent position in the igaming market, boasting 1500+ operating clients and 100+ integrated game providers.

As part of the deal, 1spin4win adds 100+ online slots to 1GameHUB’s gaming offerings, including the popular Hold and Win titles. The aggregator integrates these games into its clients’ portfolios, significantly increasing 1spin4win’s player base.

Anton Grigoriev, COO at 1GameHUB, commented: “We are delighted to start working with 1spin4win and grow our portfolio with classic yet unique online slots, including games featuring Hold and Win mechanics. We value brands that emphasize high-quality math algorithms, like 1spin4win, and expect great results from this collaboration.”

Olga Hlukhovskaya, head of business account managers at 1spin4win: “We’re pleased to start this collaboration with such a reputable partner. Integration with 1GameHUB’s aggregator allows us to showcase our quality product to a wider audience. This aligns perfectly with 1spin4win’s commitment to delivering truly classic gaming experiences to as many players as possible.”