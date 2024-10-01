1spin4win announces its October releases

The company will present three new games this month, including the highly anticipated Halloween-themed game, Mad Jack Hold And Win, as part of its festive holiday lineup.

Press release.- As October unfolds, 1spin4win invites players to embrace the fun and thrill of its new releases. Whether it’s the Halloween celebration in Mad Jack Hold And Win, the lucky spins in Lucky Win Spins X, or the vibrant wins in Hot Coins Fortune, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Hot Coins Fortune, October 10

In Hot Coins Fortune by 1spin4win, the red Wild Seven is the top-paying symbol, joined by classic icons like bells, grapes, plums, oranges, lemons, and cherries. Players can form winning combinations across 20, 40, 60, 80, or 100 paylines, depending on their chosen style. The 5×4 reel grid also features instant-win Coins — three or more of them boost player balance.

RTP: 97 per cent.

Volatility: Medium.

Max. Multiplier: x1,000.

Lucky Win Spins X, October 17

Lucky Win Spins X amps up the original game with end-of-spin multipliers, an x4 Cash+ feature, and an x60 Buy Bonus. The 5×3 slot’s highlight is 7 Bonus Spins, triggered by three or more Coins. In the Bonus round, each spin offers up to 15 pay-anywhere Coins worth x1 to x100 of the stake, with a random x1–x3 multiplier added to each win. For a faster route to Bonus Spins, players can use Cash+ or activate the Buy Bonus at any time.

RTP: 97 per cent.

Volatility: High.

Max. Multiplier: x2,500.

Mad Jack Hold And Win, October 24

Once welcoming farmland, the area is now a haunted spot known as Mad Jack’s domain, where brave travellers seek his rumoured riches. Landing at least three Coins grants access to the sunflower Coin Respin field, offering three respins that can be reset with each new Coin dropped. Collecting all 15 Coins provides a chance at the x1,000 Megapot, while the Mini Coin offers a win of x100.

RTP: 97.1 per cent.

Volatility: Medium.

Max. Multiplier: x1,300.

Olga Bogdanova, the Art Director at 1spin4win, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our fourth Halloween-themed game, Mad Jack Hold And Win. Halloween is one of our favourite times of the year, and we know our players love it too. With this game, we want to bring the fun and spooky spirit of the holiday to life, giving players an exciting experience filled with thrilling adventures. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy this festive season with us through our game!”