1spin4win celebrates the Oktoberfest with a new slot: “Lucky Fest Hold and Win”

“Lucky Fest Hold and Win” by 1spin4win brings Oktoberfest to the reels.

Press release.- 1spin4win launches “Lucky Fest Hold and Win,” a new online slot inspired by the lively spirit of the world’s most famous beer festival.

“Lucky Fest Hold and Win” is set on a 3×3 reel with 27 paylines, offering plenty of opportunities to win. The game’s bright and cheerful design transports players to a classic Oktoberfest celebration, complete with dirndl-wearing waitresses, beer barrels, Bavarian hats, pretzels, and sausages. “With an RTP of 97.1 per cent and high volatility, the thrills keep coming!” the casino games provider stated.

Players have the opportunity to double their winnings by landing nine identical festive symbols in the main game. The Hold and Win feature is activated when three gold Coins appear on the reels, triggering a bonus round with three starting respins. In this round, Coins stick to the reels, and players have a chance to win either the Mini or Mega Jackpot. To win the Mega Jackpot, the entire 3×3 grid must be filled with Coins, while landing the Minipot Coin will award the Mini Prize.

With a maximum multiplier of x1,500, “Lucky Fest Hold and Win” invites players to spin, celebrate, and claim big wins, all while enjoying the cheerful Oktoberfest atmosphere.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, said: “With ‘Lucky Fest Hold and Win’, we wanted to capture the true spirit of Oktoberfest. This game is about more than just spinning the reels; it’s about sharing the joy, tradition, and fun of the festival while giving players chances to win along the way.”