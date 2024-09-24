1spin4win unveils “Money Rain” promo with Cash & Drops Multipliers

A diverse selection of popular titles will be part of the "1spin4win Money Rain" campaign.

1spin4win announces the launch of its exclusive “1spin4win Money Rain” promotion, featuring the all-new Cash & Drops Multipliers, available from September 24 to October 3.

Press release.- For the first time, 1spin4win is introducing this exclusive multiplier-based promotion, set only on the selected partner online casino platforms: Joocasino, N1bet, Retrobet, Roollxo, Slotlords and Luckyhunter. This unique format is designed to enhance player engagement while helping increase an average player bet.

Unlike traditional Cash & Drops promotions, where random cash prizes are awarded during gameplay, the Cash & Drops Multipliers allows players to earn multipliers on non-winning spins. During the promo period, players can receive random multipliers ranging from x5 to x100 of their bet value, boosting their potential winnings and making each spin more exciting, even when they don’t win directly.

A diverse selection of popular titles will be part of the “1spin4win Money Rain” campaign, ensuring players have plenty of options to enjoy. The participating games include:

Mega Cash The Gold

Cash The Gold Hold and Win

Hold The Gold Hold and Win

Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win

Hot Coins & Fruits 100

Spartans Luck Hold and Win

Golden Joker 27

Dolphin’s Wealth

Gems and Cash Hold and Win

Hot Coins & Fruits 243

Wolf Spins 243

Lucky Crown Hold and Win

Buffalo’s Wealth

Lucky Gold Miner

Luck’n’Power

This new format is rare in the igaming industry, offering a unique experience for both players and casinos. The Cash & Drops Multipliers promo helps enhance player interaction by offering them a chance to win more, encouraging longer play sessions, increasing betting volume, and boosting GGR.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, head of the Account Management Division at 1spin4win, commented: “Our Cash & Drops Multipliers promotion shows how much we care about giving our players the best experience possible. We want to go beyond what our players expect by creating fun and innovative promotions that really connect with what they enjoy. This promo is one of the many ways we aim to make every game feel special and memorable.”