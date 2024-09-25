Jaime Carvajal, 1spin4win: “SBC Summit 2024 is a great chance for us to show our progress”

Jaime Carvajal, Senior Sales Manager at 1spin4win, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s attendance at the event that is currently being held in Lisbon.

Exclusive interview.- Jaime Carvajal, senior sales manager at 1spin4win, spoke with Focus Gaming News and explored the company’s strategic approach for SBC Summit 2024. Thanks to his extensive igaming experience, he provided valuable insights into what sets SBC Summit 2024 apart as a premier event in the industry. Carvajal also shared how 1spin4win plans to capitalise on this opportunity to enhance its market presence and spoke about the new games and unique offers 1spin4win is currently showcasing at the event.

What sets SBC Summit 2024 apart from other igaming industry events?

SBC Summit 2024 stands out in the igaming industry due to its strategic timing and broad scope. Held in September, right after the quiet summer months, it marks the start of the busy business season in Europe and serves as a major event for LatAm’s second half of the year.

The event is renowned for attracting top-level executives, operators, suppliers, and regulators from around the world, offering a comprehensive industry overview. With 450 speakers, over 8,000 operators, and 600 exhibitors, it’s a must-attend event for anyone serious about igaming.

Set in the vibrant city of Lisbon, the event promises both professional value and an enriching experience with 1spin4win, inviting everyone to visit our dedicated stand B121.

How does 1spin4win plan to use this platform to expand its influence in the industry?

At SBC Summit 2024, 1spin4win is excited to debut as an exhibitor. This is a big step for us, showing that we’re growing and ready to make our mark in the igaming world. We’re bringing a top-notch booth, and our whole commercial team — sales, business account management, and marketing — will be there to meet and chat with everyone. We want to connect with friends, partners, and anyone interested in 1spin4win. SBC Summit 2024 is a great chance for us to show our progress and build new relationships in the industry.

What new games and unique offers will 1spin4win promote at SBC Summit 2024?

At SBC Summit 2024, 1spin4win will showcase our top-performing Hold and Win games, including Cash’n Fruits Hold and Win and Cash The Gold Hold and Win, which have proven popular with players and beneficial for our partners. We’ll also introduce two upcoming titles: Lucky Fest Hold and Win and Mega Lucky Diamonds Hold and Win.

We’re excited to discuss strategies with our partners to enhance player engagement and maximize business outcomes. Our Cash & Drops promo tool, Tournaments, and branded games will be key topics.

Overall, visitors to our stand B121 will have a unique opportunity to explore our portfolio of over 100 classic online slots, experience demos, and discuss future collaborations face-to-face.

You joined the team recently, this is your first event with 1spin4win, which market segments do you plan to cover at the conference? How did you prepare for the summit?

As someone new to 1spin4win, my main focus at SBC Summit 2024 is the LatAm market. From my experience, this event attracts key players from across Latin America, which makes it a perfect opportunity to connect with this important segment.

To prepare for the summit, I’ve been working closely with our technical, marketing, and sales teams. We’ve thoroughly studied our products and the LatAm market to ensure we’re targeting our efforts effectively. I’m excited to bring our energy and insights to make the most of this opportunity.

What goal have you set for yourself for these 3 days at SBC Summit 2024? What are the team’s goals in general?

For these three days at SBC Summit 2024, my personal goal is to connect with as many stakeholders and potential partners as possible. I want to showcase 1spin4win and position us as a top provider in the igaming industry.

As for the team, our overall goal is the same: to engage with key players and potential partners to elevate 1spin4win‘s standing. We’ll be working closely together to ensure we meet this goal, coordinating our efforts to provide everything needed to make a strong impact.