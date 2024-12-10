1spin4win and mBitcasino introduce branded slot game mBit Diamonds

This release highlights 1spin4win’s expertise in creating “custom “bespoke games that combine engaging gameplay with strong brand integration.”

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced the launch of mBit Diamonds, a custom-branded slot game created in collaboration with mBitcasino, a global crypto online casino.

Designed exclusively for mBitcasino, this release highlights 1spin4win’s expertise in crafting bespoke games that combine engaging gameplay with strong brand integration.

Available from December 7, mBit Diamonds is tailored to reflect mBitcasino’s brand identity, featuring the casino’s mascot, Mr. Bitty, as a high-paying symbol. With 1,024 paylines, a sleek diamond theme, a 97.20 per cent RTP, and the potential to win up to x4,500, the game delivers generous payouts.

The company said: “The creation of mBit Diamonds demonstrates the growing importance of branded slots in today’s competitive online casino market. Custom games provide operators with a distinctive edge, combining visually engaging designs with gameplay mechanics tailored to their players’ preferences. For mBitcasino, this collaboration strengthens its brand identity while offering its community a game that’s both entertaining and rewarding.”

Olga Hlukhovskaya, business development director at 1spin4win, commented, “It’s not easy to stand out in igaming, but custom games like mBit Diamonds help online casinos do just that. With game customization, we at 1spin4win bring together our well-balanced gameplay and strong branding to keep players interested, build a strong connection to the operator, and help our partners stay ahead.”

Joseph Adkins, casino manager at mBitcasino, added, “We’re pleased to offer mBit Diamonds to our community. The game reflects the unique character of our brand and was thoughtfully designed to align with what our players value. Working with 1spin4win has been a smooth and professional process, and we’re confident this game will resonate with our audience.”

