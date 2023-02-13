ZenSports applies for Tennessee sports betting licence

ZenSports consists of both a traditional sportsbook and a peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace.

US.- KeyStar has submitted a sports wagering licence application for ZenSports in the US state of Tennessee. ZenSports consists of both a traditional sportsbook and a peer-to-peer sports betting marketplace. It was acquired by KeyStar in October 2022, along with esports tournament specialist Ultimate Gamer.

KeyStar CEO Mark Thomas said: “Tennessee is the perfect first state for us to launch ZenSports in. Tennessee has demonstrated significant technology innovation and is one of the fastest-growing states for sports wagering.”

Tennessee sports betting handle hits record in December

Bettors in Tennessee wagered $440.5m on sports in December, according to Tennessee’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council (SWAC). That’s a new monthly record for the state, surpassing the previous record set in November 2022 when bettors wagered $439.5m.

December figures showed a 22.4 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2021, when bettors in Tennessee wagered $341.8m. There are 13 licensed online sportsbooks in Tennessee. Sportsbooks paid bettors $391.2m in winnings, resulting in operator hold of 11.2 per cent before adjustments.