Twitch bans skin gambling promotion

Twitch has already banned link referrals to online casino and sports betting sites.

The streaming platform continues to update its guidelines on gambling promotion.

US.- The streaming platform Twitch has again updated its community guidelines to introduce more controls on gambling promotion. It will no longer allow streamers to promote or receive sponsorship from skin gambling sites.

Skin gambling sites allow players to exchange or gamble with virtual products won or collected in video games such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) – a popular game among esports players and fans.

On the platform’s Prohibited Gambling Content FAQs, Twitch has added the question “Is sponsorship of skin gambling, such as CS:GO allowed?”. Its answer states that “no promotion or sponsorship of Skin Gambling is allowed under our policy”.

The new policy could cause difficulties for esports brands as well as individual streamers. G2 Esports has recently entered into a sponsorship agreement with CSGORoll, which provides skin gambling.

Twitch has made several updates to its policy on gambling promotion in the last year amid growing criticism of the amount of gambling content on the site, including from steamers themselves. Last year, it banned link referrals to online casino and sports betting sites.

Meanwhile, loot boxes in video games remain under scrutiny in various countries. The UK video game industry has agreed to restrict loot boxes to over 18s, and there have been calls in Germany for a similar move there.

