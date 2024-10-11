UK comms regulator praises improvements in Twitch labelling of mature content

Ofcom said the platform has improved its system for labelling content such as gambling streams.

UK.- The media and communications regulator Ofcom has reported that it has seen an improvement in the accuracy of how Twitch labels mature content, including gambling streams. It had reviewed the streaming platform’s classification guidelines following an update in June of last year.

Streamers using the platform must now use content classification labels to indicate mature themes in their streams. There are six such labels: mature-rated games, sexual themes, drugs, intoxication or excessive tobacco use, violent and graphic depictions, profanity or vulgarity, and gambling. Ofcom’s report found that the new labelling system had made a significant improvement although viewing behaviour and mature content appeared to be mainly unchanged.

Regarding gambling streams, Ofcom observed a sharp jump in the accuracy of labelling within 30 days of the change, although it didn’t state what percentage of accuracy was observed.

Ofcom said: “Following the CCL change, we saw an increase in creators labelling mature content accurately. We also saw a decrease in mislabeling of streams as mature. Additionally, our analysis established a causal link between the CCL change and an increase in creators accurately labelling mature content.”

In 2022, Twitch banned streamers from streaming footage from specified unlicensed gambling sites. More recently, it has begun allowing viewers to block specific categories when browsing streams.

Other countries are also focusing on the issue of gambling streams. The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that it will target new illegal gambling threats on social media, working with tech platform operators to go after streamers and influencers promoting unlicensed gambling sites. The regulator took action against a streamer last year, having filed a report after repeated warnings.

Twitch has come under fire in Sweden after a television investigation reported on the extent of advertising of unlicensed online casinos. Sveriges Television’s Kulturnyheterna conducted a six-week investigation which revealed that “eight out of ten” Swedish influencers on the Amazon-owned platform had promoted unlicensed casinos.