Yevhen Honcharenko, Atlaslive: “The synergy of advanced technology and professional expertise is the key to our success”

There will be 51 games in Euro 2024, with tens of thousands of bets on each.

Atlaslive’s Head of Sportsbook granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about how the company is preparing for Euro 2024 and why their product stand out among competitors.

Exclusive interview.- The much-awaited Euro 2024 championship starts today, it’s a big deal for the iGaming industry, especially in sports betting. Football, without a doubt, tops the list of popular sports among bettors. Fans and bettors alike have their favorite players, teams, and coaches, but the outcomes are always unpredictable, driven by various circumstances and common factors.

Even if you can’t be with the crowd on the football field, you can still feel the thrilling atmosphere online through live broadcasts and in-play betting. The readiness of the sports betting platform for active betting and the efficiency of payment systems are very important. Expectations, emotions, and peak moments drive users to make their betting decisions.

Yevhen Honcharenko, Head of Sportsbook at Atlaslive, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to speak about their innovative and highly adaptable platform and learn how they’re gearing up for this monumental event and what operators and bettors can expect.

Euro 2024 is expected to draw many users, as is typical for such a major event. How has Atlaslive prepared its Sportsbook Platform to handle this peak load with extra traffic while maintaining performance and user satisfaction?

Euro 2024 is not the first and certainly won’t be the last major event for our team. About 80 per cent of all bets are placed on football, which is no surprise. It’s like the joke goes, “What’s the difference between chess and football? Everyone plays chess but few understand it. Football – everyone understands it but few actually play it.” Players love and understand football. There will be 51 games in total, with tens of thousands of bets on each. We’ll be offering attractive odds, 0 per cent margins on select markets, bonuses up to 50 per cent on accumulators, personalized enhanced odds, and other promotions.

Our preparation is going according to plan and our high standards. Let’s say, it’s a grand feast for players with an abundance of treats. As for our capacity, metaphorically speaking, we have plenty of food, drinks, and space for everyone.

Peak moments like goals, extra time, or penalties significantly influence real-time betting. So, at what specific times and tournament stages do betting surges typically occur during such events? What are the critical features of Atlaslive’s Platform that ensure stability and boost user experience?

The most action will be during the group stage, but we’ll handle everything smoothly and swiftly, as always. It’s like weekend prime times. We’ll have many markets, great odds, and quick settlements, all at the highest level. Additionally, our Sportsbook platform can handle peak loads with 99.9 per cent uptime, ensuring players have a seamless and reliable experience throughout the tournament.

How your team prepares for and handles peak betting periods. What specific strategies do they apply to manage these challenges efficiently?

The team trains hard, eats well, and rests well… Just kidding. Of course, we focus on top events, analyze what interests our players in different parts of the world, and cater individually to our partners’ preferences. The team understands the seasonality for all the countries we operate in, so when it’s time to step on the gas, we do it timely and precisely where it’s needed.

Can you share some recent tech advancements or updates that have been integrated into the Sportsbook Platform in anticipation of Euro 2024?

I don’t want to spoil too much, but we’ll be faster and better. There are major developments, but I’d prefer to keep them under wraps for now. I can guarantee we’ll be impressive for Euro 2024, and I feel sorry for those who don’t integrate in time.

The Atlaslive Sportsbook Platform is a comprehensive solution for launching online sportsbooks from scratch. It’s perfectly suited for iGaming aggregators, platforms, and operators. One of the standout features is the rapid time-to-market approach. Sportsbook API integration typically takes from 2 days to 5 weeks, which is very fast compared to others.

The technical capabilities of our Sportsbook allow observing all bets in real-time, customize margins, limits, and delays for any sport, league, or event, and easily switch between live and pre-match events. This ensures that our platform remains flexible, responsive, and reliable, providing a top-notch experience for both operators and players.

Atlaslive is recognized as the Best Sportsbook Provider. What are the strengths and advantages of the Atlaslive Sportsbook? What features or tools incorporated into Atlaslive’s Sportsbook Platform can help operators increase profits and manage risks?

Of course, our strength lies in our technologies that provide speed, process automation, and reliability. For example, when talking about our Sportsbook Platform templates, allow operators to make all adjustments automatically without any human efforts. They can even create any template they need with just a click of a button. We always say that our tech is a live entity, not a static code. Our professionals know how to deliver the best results while being unnoticed.

So, behind the technology are the people who create it and whom we value. It’s an unbeatable team of bookmakers. I’ll put it this way: if there were a World Cup for bookmaker teams, we would win it. With my extensive experience in this business, and as a former professional footballer, I can say, “This is a dream team!” The synergy of advanced technology and professional expertise is the key to our success.