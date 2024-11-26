Wyoming Gaming Commission approves horse racing in Laramie County

The inaugural race will be held at Thunder Plains Park on August 1.

US.- The Wyoming Gaming Commission has approved horse racing in Laramie County. Races, along with race simulcasting and related activities, will start at Thunder Plains Park on August 1, 2025.

Additional races will follow on August 2, 3, 8-10, 15-17, 22-24, 29-31 and September 1. Dates are subject to change.

Ryan Clement, managing partner at Thunder Plains, said: “As a fifth-generation Wyomingite, being able to bring this track to our state carries a lot of meaning. Thunder Plains sees an incredible opportunity to create a positive impact not only on the Wyoming horse racing industry but also the area’s economy, in terms of new job opportunities and tourism revenue.”

In October, the Wyoming Gaming Commission, in conjunction with the Wyoming State Legislature, entered into a contract with Spectrum Gaming Group to conduct a feasibility study about the future of gaming in Wyoming. The 2024 General Appropriations Bill required the Wyoming Gaming Commission to conduct a statewide study of gaming in Wyoming including the structure of historic horse race wagering, skill-based amusement games, and online sports wagering.