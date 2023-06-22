WynnBET launches online casino and sports betting platform in West Virginia

West Virginia is the third state for the online casino, joining Michigan and New Jersey.

US.- WynnBET has announced that its online casino and sports betting platform is live in the state of West Virginia. Players in the state can now download WynnBET and register for an account.

West Virginia is the 11th state where WynnBET is operational and the third in which it offers online casino, joining Michigan and New Jersey. It offers classic casino games, live dealer blackjack and roulette, video poker, and Keno.

Wynn Sports interactive president Ian Williams said: “We would like to thank the West Virginia Lottery Commission for working with us throughout our licensure process in the state. We are thrilled to bring our first-class online casino and sportsbook to players in West Virginia, marking our second state launch this year and the third iCasino market to our growing portfolio.”

Online West Virginia players will gain immediate access to Wynn Rewards, providing them with a variety of real-life experiences and benefits that can be used online and at Wynn Resorts’ properties.

igaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has launched its new content and Remote Game Server (RGS) technology with WynnBET Casino and Sportsbook in New Jersey. The launch expands the reach of the company’s new Bragg Studios proprietary content in the US.

Proprietary content from Bragg Studios, including Fairy Dust from Atomic Slot Lab, as well as new exclusive content from the company’s Powered by Bragg portfolio, is now available for WynnBET’s customers.

West Virginia sports betting handle reaches $38.5m in April

The West Virginia Lottery has reported that people in West Virginia wagered $38.5m on sports in April. The figure was down 11 per cent compared to March’s handle but up 7 per cent year-on-year. Some $35.7m was bet online, down 21 per cent from the previous month, while retail sportsbooks took $2.8m in wagers.

Revenue for West Virginia sportsbooks was $2.8m, 35 per cent less than in March. The state’s hold fell from 9.8 per cent in March to 7.2 per cent in April.