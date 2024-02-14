WynnBet ceases operations in Massachusetts

Players in the state have 30 days from February 12 to withdraw any funds from their account.

The firm is no longer accepting online wagers in the state.

US.- The Wynn Interactive division of Wynn Resorts has ceased operations of its WynnBet brand in Massachusetts. WynnBet is no longer accepting online wagers in the state after the operator submitted a leave request to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC). WynnBet said it took the decision for commercial reasons.

Players in the state have 30 days from February 12 to withdraw any funds from their WynnBet account. Retail sports betting will continue to be offered at the sportsbook and kiosks at Encore Boston Harbor casino.

WynnBet had already announced its exit from Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. It will continue in Michigan, Arizona and New York.

Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue hits $163m in December

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $163.5m in taxable gaming revenue for December. Casino wagering generated $103m and sports betting $60.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor reported $65.8m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $23.6m and Plainridge Park Casino $13.6m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.62bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each gaming facility.