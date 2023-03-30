Encore Boston Harbor announces partnership with MLB’s Red Sox

The resort now has relationships with all Boston major league sports teams.

US.- Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts has announced a multi-year partnership with Major League Baseball team the Boston Red Sox. The collaboration with the nine-time World Series champions means that Encore Boston Harbor now has partnerships with all professional sports teams in Boston: the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and New England Revolution.

The partnership includes marketing and co-branded program elements including a complimentary shuttle service to Encore Boston Harbor from Fenway Park after each Red Sox home game, ticket and overnight stay packages and team-related events held at Encore Boston Harbor, including watch parties, a Boston Red Sox take-over day, and Red Sox Foundation events.

Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor, said: “Boston is the city of champions and Encore Boston Harbor is proud to be a partner of all the city’s major sports teams. We truly believe this makes us the premiere destination for all sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers.”

Troup Parkinson, EVP, partnerships, Boston Red Sox, said: “The Red Sox are proud to partner with Encore Boston Harbor, an organisation that is highly regarded as a staple to Boston locals and tourists alike and revered for playing an active role in the Greater Boston community.

“Through this partnership, Red Sox fans will have access to exclusive offers to enhance their gameday experience with Encore Boston Harbor as a post-game destination.”

To mark the partnership, Encore Boston Harbor has made $25,000 in donations to the Red Sox Foundation, Shamrock Foundation, Boston Bruins Foundation, and Patriots Foundation.

See also: MGC reports on Massachusetts’ February casino and sports wagering revenue