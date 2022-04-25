WorldMatch chooses Akamai via service provider Criticalcase

The games and content provider aims to deliver a picture-perfect experience for their customers.

Press release.- WorldMatch, games and content provider for global markets, has chosen to work with Akamai to deliver a picture-perfect experience for their customers via the services provider, Criticalcase.

With a portfolio of more than 200 games, 160 slot machines with 70 game engines, 30 table games, and all types of video poker, WorldMatch is a global player that has partnered with a number of high-profile online gaming companies around the world. It aims to adapt the visual style of its games to appeal to gamers in different countries, and their offerings reflect this; Fa Fa Spin is the most popular game in Asia, Banana King has performed especially well in Europe, and its selection of roulette and casino games have enjoyed great popularity in South America.

All these games are available to play on desktop and mobile devices with a large selection of configurations in terms of volatility, game features, winning frequency, and multiplatform jackpots.

With the onset of the pandemic and a number of playrooms closed to the public, WorldMatch pivoted quickly to provide an online conversion, so that players could access games in their own homes.

This is why Akamai came on board: the content delivery network (CDN) solutions helped to increase the effectiveness of loading times from 50% to 80% and delivered the same great cost-saving experience to players worldwide. This was made possible by the joint work with Criticalcase, the high-availability service provider that built a bridge to the client by providing a data center in Italy, which was essential in light of the new Brexit regulations.

WorldMatch views both Akamai and Criticalcase as true extensions of their own team, as valued colleagues rather than suppliers. The gaming solutions company has scaled up in no time, managing many more users without any speed or performance downgrade. Serving 10,000 bets per second, Criticalcase and Akamai allowed WorldMatch to reach the other side of the world, delivering services in regulated markets in Asia (e.g., Philippines) and in South America (e.g., Colombia).

Speaking about working with Akamai and Criticalcase, Andrea Boratto, CEO at WorldMatch, said: “WorldMatch provides its services in 16 different time zones, 7 days a week, and 24 hours a day. System performance and continuity of service must always be at the highest levels. With this in mind, Akamai represents a technological partner that provides services of great added value for WorldMatch. Thanks to the expertise and the support offered by Criticalcase, the technological solutions have been adapted in an almost tailor-made way to our needs.”

See also: WorldMatch announces a new partnership with iSoftBet