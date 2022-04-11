WorldMatch announces a new partnership with iSoftBet

WorldMatch has a proud history of collaborating with the biggest online brands in gaming.

Press release.- iSoftBet, the leading online games supplier and content aggregator, has added Italian gaming developer WorldMatch’s diverse slot portfolio to its game aggregation platform.

The renowned provider’s array of more than 150 slots will now be available to iSoftBet’s partners, including the popular Pussycats’ Valley, Into the Wilds Megaways™ and Wicked Reels.

WorldMatch becomes the newest studio to join iSoftBet’s platform, which contains over 8,000 products from 90+ of the industry’s most forward-thinking providers, with its platform reaching operators in regulated markets all over the world.

Established in 2000, WorldMatch has a proud history of collaborating with the biggest online brands in gaming, providing its customers with security, innovative content and round the clock support.

Federica Faggiano, Chief Commercial Officer at iSoftBet, said: “Our aggregation offering brings proven value to operators and we’re very pleased to add another extremely exciting studio to our platform.

“We are really confident that WolrdMatch’s products can bring considerable value to our portfolio, and we are confident that they will be received with great enthusiasm.”

Andrea Boratto, CEO at WorldMatch, said: “iSoftBet is a valued platform and an esteemed company. We are delighted to have agreed on a partnership with them, further cementing our position as a leading provider in the iGaming market.

“We are sure that our renowned gaming offer will deliver a well-rounded and mesmerizing gaming experience to the players of the iSoftBet platform.”