Amusnet expands Latin American presence through strategic partnership with bet365 in Peru

Press release.- Amusnet proudly announces its partnership with bet365 in Peru. This collaboration supports the provider’s broader expansion strategy, reinforcing its commitment to growth within key emerging markets. Both companies are set to capitalise on the increasing demand for high-quality, engaging gaming content across Latin America.

“Partnering with bet365 in Peru represents a significant step in our journey to expand across emerging regions in Latin America. By aligning our strengths with such a respected operator in the industry, we are positioned to solidify our commitment to offering dynamic and engaging solutions that cater to the region’s demands,” said Nikola Georgiev, Senior Sales Manager at Amusnet.

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Amusnet into the Peruvian market. Their combination of slots, perfectly fit bet365’s Games product and they will be a welcome addition for our Peruvian customers.”

On bet365’s platform, Peruvian players can find specially curated selections of Amusnet’s top titles, such as 20 Golden Coins, Caramel Hot, Shining Crown, 100 Burning Hot, 40 Burning Hot 6 Reels, 50 Amazons’ Battle, 100 Super Hot, Extra Crown, and Candy Palace as well as its newest releases, Stoichkov #8 and Cavemen and Dinosaurs.

Stoichkov#8 is a one-of-a-kind 5-reel 40 fixed-paylines slot starring the football legend Hristo Stoichkov, considered one of the top 100 players of all time. With immersive graphics, stunning animations, and special symbols, the game creates a unique football atmosphere and builds up the anticipation as the reels spin, increasing payouts and triggering features.

20 Golden Coins is one of the company’s signature titles, celebrated for its stunning visuals, elegant design, and vibrant animations. This slot features 20 pay lines over 5 reels and incorporates exciting elements like Bonus Coins and Mystery Nudge.

