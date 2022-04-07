Meet The Tyragnez, the new WorldMatch slot

WorldMatch’s latest slot, The Tyragnez, shows the Jurassic age as never before.

Press release.- WorldMatch will show you the Jurassic age as never before. Life finds a way, no matter what happens, species and nature will always find a way to reproduce and survive even in natures harshest conditions. The Tyragnez shows all of this. The simplicity of life, of a family of 2 that becomes a family of 4, dinosaurs.

The Wild Symbol is the older brother, a wild soul who’s always causing trouble on his skateboard. He won’t cause trouble to the players though; he will substitute for all symbols in order to pay the most favorable winning combination. Three Wild symbols will also trigger the Free Spin which can be 4,5 or 7.

The Bonus symbol is represented by the eggs, new lives are shaping and finding a way. Three Bonus symbols will trigger the Bonus Game. The players will have to pick one of the five eggs to unveil their rewards. The Mystery Symbol is the famous mosquito in amber resin, it will turn randomly into any symbol of the pay table except the egg symbol.

Ready to play with the most influential family of the Jurassic? The Tyragnez is out now.

WorldMatch will participate in ICE London 2022

WorldMatch has announced it will attend ICE London 2022 which will take place from April 12 to April 14. The company will meet partners and visitors at stand N3-350.

WorldMatch offers premium gaming solutions to the most successful online casino operators. Technology, innovation, and quality are the guidelines along which our company moves.

