European Casino Association announces strategic supplier partnership

The ECA Strategic Supplier Partnership was announced at the ECA Casino Industry Forum in Slovenia.

Slovenia.- The European Casino Association (ECA) has announced the launch of a new initiative to promote collaboration between the association and select partners that supply the land-based casino sector. Announced at the ECA’s Casino Industry Forum at HIT in Nova Gorica, Slovenia, ECA Strategic Supplier Partnership aims to enhance industry cooperation and facilitate dialogue with policymakers and stakeholders on matters of mutual interest.

The partnership aims to promote responsible practices in the licensed gaming sector while fostering a collaborative environment for industry stakeholders. By facilitating dialogue with European authorities, members seek to address crucial issues and promote fair regulatory frameworks.

The initiative will explore several areas, including equipment standardisation, enhanced security measures, and strategies to combat illegal gambling. It will also serve as a platform for networking and knowledge exchange, connecting suppliers with operators and promoting responsible gaming practices and compliance. The ECA named four major suppliers as its inaugural Strategic Supplier Partners: Novomatic, Aristocrat, IGT and Light & Wonder.

Erwin van Lambaart, Chairman of the European Casino Association, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Aristocrat Gaming, IGT, Light & Wonder and Novomatic as the founding members of the ECA’s Strategic Supplier Partnership. This collaboration allows us to share diverse perspectives and work towards solutions that benefit the entire gaming community, while respecting the distinct roles of operators and suppliers.”

Stefan Krenn, member of the executive board at Novomatic, said: “In this exclusive collaboration, we look forward to shaping the future of European gaming in a responsible and sustainable way, fostering collaboration across the industry and upholding the highest standards of compliance and player protection. We are excited to partner with the European Casino Association and firmly believe that together we can promote the long-term success of the industry.”

ECA names Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship winners

Meanwhile, the ECA has announced the winners of its Diversity and Inclusion Scholarship for the Executive Development Programme of the Universities of Las Vegas and Reno. The winners were Siham Makrache, director of marketing an communications at Grand Casino Brussels, Belgium and

Vesna Goričan Čač, marketing manager, Mond, Resort & Entertainment, HIT Universe of Fun, Slovenia.

Now in its seventh year, ECA’s initiative champions diversity and inclusion within the European casino industry by offering two scholarships annually to ECA member employees, providing fully-funded participation in the renowned Executive Development Programme at Lake Tahoe, USA.