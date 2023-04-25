World Aquatics joins forces with Sportradar to help safeguard water polo competitions

More than 450 matches will be monitored under the terms of the agreement.

Press release.- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar and a global supplier of sport integrity solutions to more than 180 sports organisations and state authorities, has entered a two-year partnership with World Aquatics to monitor international water polo matches.

More than 450 matches will be monitored under the terms of the agreement, including the Men’s and Women’s Water Polo Tournaments at the World Aquatics Championships, the Men’s and Women’s U20 Championships, and the Men’s and Women’s Water Polo World Cups.

The competitions have and will continue to be covered by Sportradar’s Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), a proven AI-driven bet monitoring system which has helped identify more than 8,000 suspicious matches across other sports during the last 18 years.

World Aquatics, executive director, Brent J. Nowicki, said: “We are firmly dedicated to protecting our competitions from integrity threats, particularly as we move closer to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The depth of knowledge that Sportradar Integrity Services provides through its UFDS platform and expert team puts us in a great position to mitigate any betting-related issues that may arise across our competitions.”

Sportradar’s EVP Integrity Services, Andreas Krannich added: “In recent years we have seen match fixers infiltrate an ever-increasing range of global sports at various levels of competition, including youth events. Aquatic sports are not immune to such integrity threats, and we are committed to providing the strongest integrity provisions using our technology to protect World Aquatics water polo competitions over the next two years.”