Workers at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City join Teamsters union

Valet workers at the Atlantic City resort have voted to join Teamsters Local 331.

US.- Valet workers at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City have voted to join Teamsters Local 331. The group of 52 valets joins over 5,000 casino employees nationwide represented by the Teamsters. Teamsters Local 331 is an affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and represents workers throughout Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Gloucester counties in New Jersey.

Marcus King, President of Local 331, said: “I want to welcome our newest members to Local 331 and applaud their decision to organize with the Teamsters and fight for what they deserve. This is a fantastic organizing victory, and we look forward to helping this group secure an excellent first contract that reflects their hard work.”

Regina Ceballos, a valet cashier at Ocean Casino Resort, commented: “We decided to organize because we deserve more respect on the job. Management felt they could do things without any input from us. We wanted to get some power back and have a voice. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are excited and ready to fight for a strong first contract.”

Tommy Blitsch, director of the Teamsters convention, trade show, and casino division, added: “Valets at Ocean Casino were fed up with the status quo and are ready to fight for the benefits and protections afforded by a Teamsters contract. We look forward to winning a first contract. This is a big victory and will be a stepping stone for other nonunion workers at casinos in Atlantic City.”

In November, slot attendants at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, in Virginia, voted to join Teamsters Local 822. The casino, which opened a year ago, is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264.

