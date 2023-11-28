Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City unveils new high-limit slot area

The venue has added 72 new slots and now has 258 high-limit machines.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has unveiled its new high-limit slot area. With the addition of 72 new slots, the resort now has 258 total high-limit machines, the most in Atlantic City.

The new space includes four semi-private gaming rooms that each has two slot machines, LED televisions and wireless chargers.

George Goldhoff, Hard Rock Atlantic City president, said: “At Hard Rock Atlantic City, our commitment to exceptional service sets us apart. We are thrilled to unveil our new high-limit area as we continue to elevate the Hard Rock Atlantic City guest experience to new heights.”

In California, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon expects to break ground “sometime in December.” The $600m venue is to include a 166,500-square-foot gaming floor, a 400-room, 11-storey hotel, convention space, an event centre and a restaurant. In 2022, the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs agreed to place 320 acres of land near the junction of Highway 99 and 166 into Federal Trust to allow the state to enter into a Class III gaming compact with the Tejon Tribe and its partner Hard Rock International to move forward.

Atlantic City casino gross operating profit falls in in Q3

Atlantic City’s nine casinos and two online gaming operators generated $281.2m in gross operating profit in Q3 2023. That’s a decrease of 7.5 per cent compared to Q3 2022, according to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Although profit decreased year-on-year, the East Coast’s casinos were more profitable than Q3 2019, prior to the pandemic. This was mainly due to revenue from the two newest casinos, Hard Rock and Ocean Casino Resort. Hard Rock recorded gross operating profit of $44.3m, up less than one per cent from a year earlier. Ocean Casino Resort reported $43m, an increase of more than 10 per cent.