Rivers Casino Portsmouth workers join Teamsters union

Workers at the Virginia casino voted to join Teamsters Local 822.

US.- Slot attendants at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, in Virginia, have voted to join Teamsters Local 822. The workers join over 5,000 casino employees represented by the union nationwide.

James Wright, president of Local 822 and international vice president At-Large, said: “I want to congratulate this group of workers on their decision to organize and become Teamsters. We are excited to welcome these new union members and look forward to negotiating their first contract.”

A slot attendant at Rivers Casino and a member of Local 822, Tatar McCarver, commented: “We felt the need to organize with the Teamsters in order to secure good wages, benefits, and to have a say in our futures. We are thrilled to join a strong union that will negotiate a good contract and the rights we deserve.”

The casino, which opened on January 23, is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264. The venue features 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, a poker room with 24 tables, and BetRivers sportsbook.

In its first full month of operation, the casino generated revenue of $24.5m. The venue generated over $4m in tax revenue, including $1.5m for the city of Portsmouth.